has two kids Akira Nandan and Aadhya Konidela from his former wife . He had married Renu after his ugly split from Nandhini. Well, his son Akira Nandani has turned 19. Renu Desai shared a video where we can see the young man sitting on her lap. The actress put a caption, "Happy 19th Akiriiiii. [He still fits in my lap] 19yrs old but will always be my tiny baby." But the lady had to turn off the comments section. As we know, diehard fans of South stars can be very bad trolls. They wrote 'Brother's son' in the comments section. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez receives letter from jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Easter; calls her 'My Baby my Bomma'

RENU DESAI LASHES OUT AT TROLLS Also Read - Vinodaya Sitam remake: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej starrer gets a release date

Renu Desai said that Akira was born out of her womb, and was not their brother's son as claim. She said she ignored the rude messages but could not handle it beyond a point. She wrote, "I can understand that you are hard core fans kaani kunchum matladtam paddhati nerchukondi! I keep on ignoring most of these messages but some of you guys are so insensitive beyond belief and understanding! (sic)". It has been more than a decade that Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai called it quits. He is now married to Anna Lezhneva and has two kids from her. Also Read - Vinodhaya Sitham Remake: Pawan Kalyan's fee for upcoming movie with Sai Dharam Tej supersedes that of many A-List Bollywood stars; here's what we know

Pawan Kalyan bought a luxurious home in Hyderabad for Akira and Aadhya. Renu Desai had said that he is a below average husband but a great father. He dotes on all his children. On the occasion of his birthday, Akira Nandan got wishes from his cousin and .

Renu Desai got engaged to someone in 2018. The news came as a shock to everyone. We do not know if it ended in marriage. He had tweeted, "My wholehearted wishes to Ms. Renu garu for entering a new phase of happiness.I wish and pray Almighty and the Mother Nature to bestow upon her abundant health, peace and prosperity." Fans of Pawan Kalyan had trolled her even then. Well, some times fans just do not learn.