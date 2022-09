Power Star Pawan Kalyan celebrates his birthday tomorrow, 2nd September. And on the occasion of his birthday, Jalsa, his 2008 hit film, was re-released in theatres today. Jalsa has been one of the most celebrated films of Pawan Kalyan and his fans were super happy to see one of the most loved films of the Power Star back in the cinema halls. Just a couple of weeks ago, Mahesh Babu's most celebrated film, Pokiri had re-released in theatres. Though for both films there were limited screenings, fans have been super happy about the same. And now, the latest buzz is that Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa has surpassed Pokiri's record. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's Liger off to a flying start abroad, Nagarjuna impresses in The Ghost trailer and more

Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa beats Mahesh Babu's Pokiri

Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa also starred Ileana D'Cruz, and to name a few. The film has been re-released with about more than 500 shows. And guess what, each one of them is a sold-out show. The number of special shows is double the shows that Mahesh Babu's Pokiri had. That's not it, as per reports, the US shows of Jalsa have already minted $28,067 from the advance booking of the tickets. About 2298 tickets have been sold from 25 different locations and 50 different shows. It is to be noted that the walk-in bookings figure is yet to be added to the aforementioned business.

What's Jalsa all about?

Jalsa is a comedy action film, directed by . The movie was produced by under the banner of Geetha Arts. Apart from Ileana, Prakash Raj and Mukesh Rishi, Jalsa also starrer Parvati Melton, and Kamalinee Mukerji to name a few. The re-release was remastered with visual and sound better impact. Fans have been going gaga and sharing pictures and videos from inside the theatres. The mania is unbelievable.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan has Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline next. It is said to be a period-action adventure film directed by Krish Jagalarmudi. The film focuses on the life of outlaw Veera Mallu and also stars , and .