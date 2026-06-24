'Person who makes it all worth it': Trisha Krishnan's SPECIAL birthday wish for Vijay sends fans into frenzy, photo goes VIRAL

Trisha Krishnan finally wished Vijay on his 52nd birthday with a heartwarming photo and sweet message. Her viral post has sent fans into a frenzy amid ongoing dating rumours.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Thalapathy Vijay turned 52 on June 22. While birthday wishes poured in from across the country, fans grew a little anxious when his rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan didn’t post anything immediately. However, on Tuesday evening, Trisha finally shared a sweet post that calmed all the speculation and brought smiles back to everyone’s faces.

Trisha's special birthday wish for Vijay

Trisha posted a lovely picture on Instagram showing Vijay smiling brightly, dressed in a casual printed shirt. She is seen looking at him with a big, affectionate smile. In front of them are five cakes, making the celebration look extra special and warm.

Posting the photo, Trisha wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD (heart and evil eye emojis).” She also added the cryptic line, “00.00,” with a sparkle emoji, hinting that the picture was taken exactly at midnight on June 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Did Trisha really unfollow Vijay?

Fans had been worried earlier in the day, with some even speculating that Trisha might have unfollowed Vijay. However, others quickly pointed out that she never followed him in the first place. Her timely and loving post helped put those rumours to rest.

Trisha's birthday posts for Vijay

Trisha has made it a sweet tradition to wish Vijay on his birthday with personal posts. In 2023, she shared a picture from the sets of Leo, writing, “HBD you!” with cake, heart, infinity and evil eye emojis. In 2024, she posted a mirror selfie and wrote, “The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead,” along with cake, balloon, heart, infinity and evil eye emojis. Last year, in 2025, she shared a photo of Vijay playing with her pet, captioning it, “Happy Birthday bestest,” with a hug and evil eye emoji.

While fans got a bit anxious this year when the wish didn’t come right away, many recalled that in 2024 too, she had posted a day later. It seems the same thing happened again.

Trisha and Vijay have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time. Earlier this year, news emerged that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce. Though neither has officially commented on their personal life, their bond continues to be one of the most discussed topics in Tamil cinema.

For now, Trisha’s warm and loving birthday wish has once again melted hearts and reassured fans that all is well.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

