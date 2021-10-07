Pictures of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and JR NTR go viral as the two shoot for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made it to the headlines as she announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya. After days of speculations, both of them finally made it public that they have decided to part ways. They took to social media to announce the same and requested fans to give the the privacy they deserve. Now, Samantha is making it to the headlines as she is going to be the special guest on Jr NTR's show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. Also Read - Check out the new release dates of RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa, Valimai, Radhe Shyam and 5 more South biggies – view pics
This will mark Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first appearance post separating from Naga Chaitanya. As the news hit the internet, pictures of Samantha and Jr NTR went viral on social media with fans expressing how excited they are for the episode. As per the reports, the episode with Samantha as the special guest will air on October 15 on the day of Dusshera. Also Read - It’s Alia Bhatt vs Alia Bhatt as SS Rajamouli’s RRR to clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi
Fans are definitely very excited to see Samantha and Jr NTR together. In the past, they have appeared in movies like Janatha Garage, Brindavanam, Rabhasa and many more. Also Read - CLASH OF THE TITANS! Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR to lock horns in a 4-way clash at the box office?
