Pictures of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and JR NTR go viral as the two shoot for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

The Family Man 2 actress recently made it to the headlines as she announced her separation from . After days of speculations, both of them finally made it public that they have decided to part ways. They took to social media to announce the same and requested fans to give the the privacy they deserve. Now, Samantha is making it to the headlines as she is going to be the special guest on Jr NTR's show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

This will mark Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first appearance post separating from Naga Chaitanya. As the news hit the internet, pictures of Samantha and Jr NTR went viral on social media with fans expressing how excited they are for the episode. As per the reports, the episode with Samantha as the special guest will air on October 15 on the day of Dusshera.

Fans are definitely very excited to see Samantha and Jr NTR together. In the past, they have appeared in movies like Janatha Garage, Brindavanam, and many more.