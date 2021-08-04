Pisasu 2 FIRST LOOK: Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah's horror movie by director Mysskin looks like a bloody, sexy gorefest

Ever since the news broke out about Pisasu 2, expectations have been sky high. Andrea Jeremiah plays the principal character in the sequel to critically acclaimed and commercially successful Pisasu released back in 2014 while Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a crucial cameo.