Sankranti and Pongal are celebrated on a huge note in the south. The festival season is popular not just as the most-celebrated one but also because many big films release on the big day. Filmmakers have already started announcing and blocking the release dates of their films. Also Read - Decoding SSMB28 first look: Here is all you need to know about Mahesh Babu starrer

While Project K and SSMB28 are the two Telugu films that have been slated for release for Sankranti 2024, filmmakers from the Tamil film industry are also slowly gearing up for D-day. Also Read - SSMB28 release date out: Mahesh Babu, Srinivas Trivikram lock big festival date

Suriya42 is written by Siva of Annathhe fame and is being produced by Studio Green and UV Creations. The title teaser and the release date of the film are said to be announced on the Tamil New Year which falls on April 14. There is a buzz that the film is titled after a historical character. The film even has Disha Patani, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Kinglsey, Kovai Sarala and Anand Raj among many other actors. Speculations are rife that the film will release on Pongal 2024. Also Read - SSMB29: How SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are preparing to make their next project bigger than Baahubali, RRR

Another film that is likely to release on the same day is Indian 2. Starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet in lead roles, the film is directed by Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions. Reports suggest that the makers of Indian 2 are in plan to release the film during Pongal as it has been pending for a long time now.

With two Tamil films from two big stars hitting the screens at the same time as the Telugu films, looks like there is going to be tough competition at the box office this time again.