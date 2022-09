Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is slated to release on 30th September 2022. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan and tells the story of the Chola Dynasty. The actors are promoting the film in different cities and last night a press conference was organised in Mumbai. During the press conference, the team was asked why it is relevant to show history in today’s time, and Chiyaan Vikram’s answer is winning the internet. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan I: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and other actors' fee for Mani Ratnam's movie will leave you shell-shocked

The actor spoke about the Chola dynasty, the temples built by Raja Raja Cholan 1, Indian culture, and a lot more. He ended his answer by saying, "It's nothing to do with South India, North India, West India, or East India; we are Indians we need to be proud about that (history)."

Check out the tweets of the fans and Chiyaan Vikram's video below…

#PonniyinSelvan Promotion⭐#ChiyaanVikram Explains About The Pride Of Tanjore Big Temple & Says That's Older Of Above 1000 Years & Stands Tall Till Now?It's the Pride Of India??♥️#ARRahman | #ManiRatnampic.twitter.com/PZhDrxQLjQ — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) September 24, 2022

No social sir had explained this precisely during my school days.....commended one..??.....#ChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/HQk15ngRmt — Prashanthboddu (@Prashanthbabu22) September 25, 2022

#ChiyaanVikram in pircihu meiyure mode. What fluency?? So much information about the #Thanjavur periya Kovil, Raja Raja cholan and Tamil culture. Perfect video for #PonniyinSelvan promotion among non Tamil audience.pic.twitter.com/lhWEvxf6OL — MovieHub (@movieehub) September 24, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is expected to take a bumper opening at the box office, especially in the Tamil markets. The film will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

In the Hindi markets, we can expect the film to take a decent opening and then show growth if the word of mouth and reviews are positive. The Hindi version of PS: 1 will also face tough competition from and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha which is a Bollywood biggie.