Ponniyin Selvan 1 Teaser: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Trisha's face off, Chiyaan Vikram's heroic entry; netizens lavish love on 'Pride of Tamil cinema' [Read Tweets]

Finally, the teaser of Ponniyin Selvan Part I is out. As expected, Mani Ratnam has taken us to the world of the Cholas in an impressive manner. The movie has a huge canvas as it is evident from the teaser. The film is based on the novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have always been an unbeatable combo with films like Guru, Raavan and others. She is spectacular as Nandini. One of the highlights is the face off between Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Fans of Chiyaan Vikram will be blown away by his look as Adithya Karikalan, the Chola king who was killed under mysterious circumstances.

Social media is gaga over the canvas, BGM and presence of the actors. Mani Ratnam can be trusted with large scale epics, and this looks like a huge milestone for Tamil cinema. Take a look at the tweets...

Your Relevancy as an actress and never loosing Stardom is defined when you get to play dual roles as the main antagonist in a #500cr movie that too in your late 40's

Only #AishwaryaRaiBachchan can relate ?❤ #PonniyinSelvanTeaser pic.twitter.com/Uymxhpd3bX — Queen Aishwarya Rai Fan (@QueenAishwarya1) July 8, 2022

Well, comparisons have already started with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali which many feel had better VFX. But the difference is in the story. Ponniyin Selvan is based on reality while Baahubali was just a fictional tale.