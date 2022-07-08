Ponniyin Selvan 1 Teaser: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Trisha's face off, Chiyaan Vikram's heroic entry; netizens lavish love on 'Pride of Tamil cinema' [Read Tweets]

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Teaser: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Trisha's face wows fans, Chiyaan Vikram's heroism leaves an impact.; netizens give positive response to the teaser [Read Tweets]