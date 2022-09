Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. The movie stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha in the lead roles. The much-awaited trailer of the film was launched yesterday at a grand event in Chennai. Apart from the cast and crew, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also attended the event. Ponniyin Selvan: 1 will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and even the trailer of the film has been launched in these languages. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: HUGE budget of these upcoming films will leave you shocked

Well, the trailer is getting a decent response and everyone is praising how grandeur it looks, and even the actors are being praised for their performance. However, it is who steals the show. The actress hardly had 4-5 scenes in the trailer but has grabbed everyone's attention with her gorgeous avatar as Nandini. Check out the tweets of the fans below…

She is a fire in these clips.

Can't wait for these scenes.#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/CSfXl5pmHp — Chatterbox 2.0( Mawra's Birthday month ❤️) (@simpformawra) September 7, 2022

Gossebump n The Highlight Of #PonniyinSelvan Trailer . Nandini Introduction n that BGM . #AishwaryaRaiBachchan Dialogue Delivery n Expression. Specially Her Eyes . Everything ??❤️‍?❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/su7k24Mrxb — Aadhira ? (@Aadhira_K090) September 7, 2022

Aishwarya's presence in Ponniyin Selvan will help the film in the Hindi markets. However, it all depends on the reviews and word of mouth as nowadays the audience wants to watch entertaining films, and if PS1 is entertaining, it will get moviegoers to the theatres.

Well, the Hindi version of PS1 will face tough competition from and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha. Both movies are slated to release on 30th September 2022. The trailer of Vikram Vedha will be out tomorrow. The teaser of the film was launched a few days ago, and it received a good response.