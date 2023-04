Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the big movie of April. The scheming and betrayal in the Chola Empire is about to get murkier. Fans are very eager to see , Chiyaan Vikram, , and the rest on screen. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram have worked before. They have done films like Ravanan and Kaandukondain Kaandukondain. The two have a very good bond off screen and their camaraderie has not gone unnoticed by fans. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is looking superb as Nandini on screen even though her styling otherwise might have upset fans. People have been complaining that she needs to change her stylist and hairdresser. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 star Jayam Ravi is 100% Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fan [Watch video]

FANS WANT THEM IN THIS REMAKE OF ENGLISH FILM

The two are travelling to different cities to promote Ponniyin Selvan. Fans have shared a pic on Reddit where we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan laughing with Vikram besides her. Someone must have cracked a joke. Fans commented that Aishwarya Rai always looks happy and cheerful when she is working with Vikram. Well, that happens when you have a known team with same wavelength. After seeing a picture, fans said they would like to see them in a desi remake of The Addams Family. Fans want to see them as Morticia and Gomez. Take a look at this trail on Reddit... Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2: Jayam Ravi and team go matching in same t-shirts as they arrive in Mumbai; Vikram rocks dreadlocks like a boss [VIEW PICS]

A fan commented, "I just loooove Vikram. What a talented actor and he is sharing great chemistry with Aish on and off screen, she is always smiling and laughing around him." Another one wrote that it is a dream to see the two work in a proper romantic film. In all their films, they have never been a couple in the end. Let us see if listens to fans pleas and makes a movie where the two end up together. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brings beauty, grace and elegance to the pre-release event; leaves fans gushing over her charm [View Pics]

Chiyaan Vikram has always called her a phenomenal actor. We know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aces in such roles. Whether it is Jodhaa of Jodha Akbar or Nandini of she has created magic. and Mani Ratnam are two makers who bring out the best in the actress. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's popularity proves she is a forever fave.