Director Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan part 1 hit the theatres on September 30 and became a huge success. The film was loved by the fans and now they cannot wait for part 2 to release. The film's storyline ended on a cliffhanger and fans are awaiting the second part. According to reports, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 will soon release on April 28, 2023, but there is no confirmation as of now.

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan part 1, the film collected over Rs. 450 crores worldwide and became a huge blockbuster. If reports are to be believed then Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 is currently in the post-production phase. According to trade reports, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 is likely to release on April 28, 2023. Well, fans of Ponniyin Selvan will be super happy with this piece of information.

Have a look at Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 release date -

#PS2 is most likely to release on April 28th, 2023.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 15, 2022

Director once revealed that the second part of the film will release after six-nine months of part 1. Ponniyin Selvan features Chiyaan Vikram, , Trisha, and in lead roles. While, , Jayaram, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhitha Dhulipala and essay supporting roles.