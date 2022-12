And the Cholas Are Back! We are talking about the much anticipated historical drama film Ponniyin Selvan! The two-part movie which has been directed by the class apart filmmaker Mani Ratnam is now going full steam ahead with the plan of releasing the second installment of Poinniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan 2, Lyca Productions dropped an announcement teaser and made the most exciting announcement of the day. Fans of Ponniyin Selva 1 are super happy and trending Cholas Are Back and how! It's because the release date of Ponniyin Selvan 2 is announced! Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2: Makers of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram starrer tease an interesting announcement; here's all you need to know

What is Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date?

The Twitter world and Entertainment News is buzzing with the PS2 release date announcement. Lyca Productions took to their official social handles and dropped a release date announcement teaser which is going viral. The Chiyaan Vikram and others starrer historical period drama is releasing on 28th April 2023. Yes, you read that right. Just 4 months from now, you'll get to witness the magnum opus' much-awaited and much-anticipated second part.

Watch Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date announcement video here:

What is Ponniyin Selvan 1?

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the historical fiction novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It is considered as one of the greatest Tamil literature. The first part is based on the early life of the Chola prince, Arulmozhi Varman who would eventually become the famous emperor. Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released on 30th September in Tamil and was also dubbed in languages. It was released in standard and IMAX formats.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 by minting over Rs 495.50 crore at the box office worldwide. Just before the release of Ponniyin Selvan 1, Mani Ratnam had told the press that part 2 will release in 6 to 9 months after the release of the first part.

