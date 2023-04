Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan 2 is this week's big release. The second instalment of the period drama that revolves around the Cholas has made it to the theatres today. It stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi and many more. The initial reviews from the fans are out now on social media and everyone is simply raving about the grandeur of the film. However, like many other Bollywood and South movies, Ponniyin Selvan II has also become a victim of piracy. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 movie review: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer hailed as pride of Kollywood; fans call it a guaranteed blockbuster

Ponniyin Selvan II falls prey to piracy

As reported by Filmibeat, the film helmed by is available online for free download within a few hours of its release. The report suggests that the entire content of the film has been copied and shared with other illegal sites and the links are circulated through social media. Generally, notorious websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram and more are the ones who make big movies available to download for free for viewers. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box office prediction: Will Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer break PS1 opening record? Trade expert reveals

Say NO to Piracy

Piracy is a criminal offense as per the Copyright Act of 1957. We at BollywoodLife do not support or promote piracy in any way. Films are the outcome of the hard work put in by many people. A set consists of tons of people who work tirelessly to bring a piece of entertainment for the fans. The hard work deserves appreciation and it comes from moviegoers watching films in theatres and not through piracy. It also affects the box office numbers of the film. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a queen in latest pics; Salman-Ash shippers lament their loss as Abhishek Bachchan drops hearts

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan II, it is the second instalment after the mighty PS 1. It is expected that the film will do wonders at the box office. Especially after the hype created by PS 1. The first instalment turned out to be a blockbuster hit and same is expected from part 2 or even better.

The public review for Ponniyin Selvan II is only positive. Fans are in love with the chemistry shared by and Vikram's chemistry in the film. Many are already terming it to be a box office hit and hailing , and other stars' performances.

Check out the Twitter review of Ponniyin Selvan II below:

Absolutely loved #PonniyinSelvan2 !! Everyone was terrific but #AishwaryaRai , #ChiyaanVikram & #JayamRavi were jus too perfect ? The movie and some of the powerful scenes will not have the same effect without #ARRahman ??? pic.twitter.com/krvRqphNMa — Sathya (@_satyatweets) April 28, 2023

Have you booked your tickets yet for Ponniyin Selvan II?