Director 's dream project Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 was a huge success and it broke all the records at the box office. The film was one of the highest-grossing films in the Tamil industry. Now fans are eagerly waiting for Ponniyin Selvan 2 and they cannot wait for more of the sequel. On December 28, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan will make an interesting announcement about their upcoming sequel. Yes, you read that right. The makers of the film announced that they will have an update which will be unveiled today, December 28, at 4 pm. On December 28, Lyca Productions took to their social media and shared an update about their sequel. They shared a promo on their Twitter handle and tweeted saying, 'Open the gates as we proudly march towards #PS2. Dropping an exciting announcement today at 4 PM! (sic).'

According to trade reports, the sequel of the film will be released in multiple languages, but an official confirmation about the same is still awaited. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 was released on September 30 in five different languages. The first part of Ponniyin Selvan ended on a cliffhanger and a glimpse of Oomai Rani which was played by was seen. Since then the fans have been waiting for the second part and want to know what happened later.

Mani Ratnam's film is a historical fiction that is based on a novel of the same name and has been penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Ponniyin Selvan featured , Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and in main roles. , Prabhu, Jayaram, , Sobhita Dhulipala and others were seen in supporting roles. The first part is currently streaming on the Amazon Prime Video platform.