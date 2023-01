Ponniyin Selvan-I was a mega hit last year in theaters amid the low success rate of movies at the box office. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus PS 1 received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. A few months after the release the makers have now announced the second installment. PS 2 was shot simultaneously with its first chapter but will release this year. Announcing the second part makers have also revealed the release date of the highly anticipated film. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2: Cholas Are Back trends on top as makers of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer announce release date of second film

On Tuesday, makers of PS, Lyca Productions, and Madras Talkies disclosed Ponniyin Selvan 2. They shared a poster on social media announcing their association with Imax and revealed the release date. A Kalki’s novel-based film can be experienced in the grandeur of Imax on 28th April. Yes, PS 2 will be screened in Imax theaters and will release on 28th April. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2: Makers of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram starrer tease an interesting announcement; here's all you need to know

is back with an epic second chapter of PS-I starring , , Vikram, and . The eagerly awaited sequel to the biggest Tamil film of 2022 will be launched in Imax Theaters across India. PS 2 will continue the story of PS 2 about the Chola emperor, Raja Raja Chola, who was the most powerful King in the South during his time. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram film to hit screens on THIS date?

Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date announced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lyca_productions)

Ponniyin Selvan: II is helmed by Mani Ratnam, and Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions has produced and distributed the biggest Tamil film. Ponniyin Selvan is based on a novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy and ace director Mani Ratnam adapted into a movie. Ponniying Selvan 2 is scheduled to release on 28th April 2023.

PS 1 is an epic period drama directed by Mani Ratnam. It stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Vikram in leading roles. It was released last year on 28th September in multiple languages. The film is produced under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.