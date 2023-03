Director Mani Ratnam's epic drama Ponniyin Selvan has been one of the biggest blockbuster dramas of 2022. The second part of this mythological drama has been slated for release on April 28 while the trailer is going to be out soon, the makers have already begun the promotions of the film in various ways while they have already started targeting the social media users with some funny yet interesting conversations between the lead stars. Soon, they are soon going to start travelling to various cities to promote the film extensively. Also Read - South News Weekly Recap: Tollywood in shock as Director K Vishwanath passes away, Thalapathy 67 titled Leo, Varisu OTT release and more

On the other hand, audiences know that the second half of the film is going to be very long as there is a major part of the story that is yet to be told to the audiences. As per the latest update Pune in Selvan to its going to have a runtime of four long hours. This news which has been doing rounds on internet since last couple of days seems to be worrying a lot of fans.

While the uncut version of the film is said to be 4 hours, the theatrical run time is said to be 3 hours and 53 minutes. Well seven minutes is really not going to make any difference to the audience who would be sitting for that long in their seats.

Also, because the story is part of the mythology, it is obvious that people would definitely want to know what has happened in the second part as the first one left the audiences wanting to know what has happened to Ponniyin Selvan and Vandiya Devan.

Expectations on Ponniyin Selvan 2 are high already. Music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. The star cast of the film is going to begin promoting the film soon as there's exactly a month for the release of it.