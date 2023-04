Jayam Ravi is currently is hopping to multiple cities to promote his upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan 2. He is accompanied by other co-stars Chiyaan Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha, Karthi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi from the period drama. Director Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too joined the team for Hyderabad pre-release event. The actor, who plays the main character around whom the movie revolves, calls himself a 100 percent Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fan. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2: Jayam Ravi and team go matching in same t-shirts as they arrive in Mumbai; Vikram rocks dreadlocks like a boss [VIEW PICS]

Jayam Ravi calls himself 100% Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fan

In order to promote the magnum opus traveled to the city of Nizam with his team. She shared glimpses of the Hyderabad event on his Twitter handle. Right from deboarding the aircraft to reaching the venue of the pre-release event he shared on his account. In the video he is seen taking up the stage addressed the audience and while interacting with the media present he confessed that he is a big fan of . He said, "I’m half-Telugu, half-Tamil ma'am but 100 percent Aishwarya Rai fan." Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REPEATS all-black airport look; holds Aaradhya close; Vikram, and others reach Hyderabad [VIEW PICS]

Watch video here

Hearing this the Guru actress was seen blushing and joined him on the stage. In the same video, he shared a fanboy moment with Aishwarya after she accompanied him. They hugged each other and shared some memorable moments. Later Ravi escorted the actress to her seat. Ravi opted for a full black suit while Aish was seen in a red and golden sharara set. Also Read - Before Ponniyin Selvan II, here's a look at WHOPPING fees charged by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram and others for part one

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan is a period drama directed by . The magnum opus is adapted from a Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film is a multi-starrer featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, , Chiyaan Vikram, , Jayam Ravi Shobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles. PS 2 is a sequel to 2022 blockbuster hit Ponniyin Selvan: I. Ponniyin Selvan is a big story and Mani Ratnam has managed to crisp it into 2 parts.