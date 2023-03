Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer is out. The whole star cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 including Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more in attendance. The Ponniyin Selvan 2 music and trailer are being launched in the South. Fans have been waiting for the second instalment of PS2 for a couple of months now. And finally, the day has arrived. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan launched the Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer in the grandest manner. The magnum opus trailer is out. Are Ponniyin Selvan and Vandiyadevan alive? Will Oomai Rani save them both? Find out what Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer is all about below:

What is Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer all about?

The amazing Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer is out and we see the Cholas fighting for what is rightfully theirs. As y'all know that Nandini is planning to bring the downfall of the Cholas. Karikalan (Vikram) and Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) will come face-to-face in PS 2. The war will take place where both Ponniyin Selvan (Jayan Ravi) and Vandiyadevan (Karthi) will be a part of the same. Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan) will question Sundara Cholan (Prakash Raj) about the woman looking strikingly similar to Nandini, believing it to be Nandini. The action looks amazing in the Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer. The visuals are enchanting as are Aishwarya and Trisha. Will the glory of Cholas be restored in Ponniyin Selvan 2?

Watch the Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer video here:



What is Ponniyin Selvan?

Ponniyin Selvan is adapted from the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It is a fictional novel and tells the story of the early days of the Chola prince Arulmozhivarman. Kalki reportedly visited Sri Lanka thrice to gather information on the same. Ponniyin Selvan 2 mars the return of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more. has helmed the movie which is touted to be made on a huge budget. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is a Tamil movie releasing on 28th April 2023 alongside the Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions.