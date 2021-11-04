Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan becomes the FIRST Tamil star to receive this HUGE HONOUR that'll fill her fans' hearts with joy

The gorgeous beauty of Kollywood, , who is currently juggling between multiple projects, has become the first Tamil star to receive the golden visa from the UAE government. Sharing the news with a pic, the 96 actress wrote, "Happy and privileged to be the first Tamil actor to have received the golden visa Thank you." Talking about the golden visa, it is valid for 10 years, in which the visa holder can visit the country multiple times with easy security checks. The visa extends to holder's spouse and children as well. In 2021, we saw stars like Shah Rukh Khan, , Mohan Lal, Tovino Thomas, , and receiving the golden visa. Also Read - Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: Juhi Chawla, Katrina Kaif and more – 5 actresses the Pathan actor shares the best on screen chemistry with

Trisha Krishnan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's mega-budget multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan, which also stars Chiyaan Vikram, , , , and others. The reports suggest that Karthi plays Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan and Ravi portrays the character of Arulmozhi Varman in this venture. Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will portray Nandini—wife of Chola Kingdom's Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar and Nandini's mother—Mandakini Devi's part, who was a mute queen. Though the primary focus will be on Nandini's life. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel and will narrate the story of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Raja Raja Chola I. Interestingly, Mani has worked with Vikram, Karthi and Aishwarya in films like Raavan, Guru and Kaatru Veliyidai. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life Also Read - Photoshop ka kamal! Face swaps of Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood couples will make you go ROFL