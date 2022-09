Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan has been hitting all the right notes right from the time of its announcement from the Ponniyin Selvan trailer to the Ponniyin Selvan songs right down to the Ponniyin Selvan promotional campaign. The star cast also created huge buzz ever since the first announcement of each of their involvement in the Mani Ratnam directorial, and the initial reviews for both the film and the performances of Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi are quite positive. Speaking of Karthi, the star is making waves for both PS1 and the teaser of Sardar, his next movie. Also Read - Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1: Mani Ratnam film set for better start but Hrithik Roshan starrer to dominate Bollywood market

Karthi film Sardar teaser

This film has demanded a lot of creative effort out of us. Very proud to present the grand teaser of #Sardar. Need all your love. Teaser - https://t.co/349RmVz6xd#SardarDeepavali @Psmithran @Prince_Pictures @lakku76 @Udhaystalin @gvprakash — His Highness Vanthiyathevan (@Karthi_Offl) September 29, 2022

Taking to his official entertainment news Twitter handle, Karthi shared the Sardar teaser with a caption that read: "This film has demanded a lot of creative effort out of us. Very proud to present the grand teaser of #Sardar. Need all your love. #SardarDeepavali @Psmithran @Prince_Pictures @lakku76 @Udhaystalin @gvprakash ." From the teaser, it's evident that the actor plays a super-spy in Sardar and his six different looks have already capture the imagination of his fans and regular Tamil cinema lovers, too. Check out the video above...

Karthi film Sardar teaser twitter reactions

No sooner than Karthi had shared the Sardar teaser than netizens expressed their amazement. One user wrote: "Super Anna," followed by fire and a heart-eyed emoji, while another chipped in: "Waiting For Deevali Anna #Sardar Mostly Waiting Telugu Fans," again followed by multiple fire emojis. A third added, "Sir your movies is best," followed by a thumbs-up emoji and so and and so forth.

Karthi film Sardar cast, Director and release date

Sardar also stars Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan alongside Karthi as the female leads. The movie, directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame, will release on Diwali in Tamil and Telugu.