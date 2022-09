Ponniyin Selvan is having a launch event today in Hyderabad. The whole star cast is present. Leading lady Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is playing the role of Nandini in the movie. It is the most interesting and pivotal character from Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel about royalty, betrayal and hunger for power. This is the actress' fourth movie with Mani Ratnam. The film is the dream project of the lauded filmmaker. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has delivered some of her best performances with him. She says that working with him is a wonderful and most creatively satisfying experience for any actor. She said that this is very memorable movie. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: RRR Oscars 2023 snub, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s second marriage reports, Ponniyin Selvan BTS leak and more

When a reporter asked her if Aaradhya has seen the film, she said that her daughter was yet to see Ponniyin Selvan. It seems the little one visited the grand sets of the movie, and was in complete awe. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says Aaradhya was totally mesmerized. It seems like her mom, she too has immense respect and love for Mani Ratnam. The filmmaker also allowed her to say cut after filming one of the scenes. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said everyone was left in awe as no one gets that opportunity. She was quoted as saying that it is one of the most cherished memories.

In the movie, Chiyaan Vikram plays the role of Aditya Karikaalan. The book is about the mysterious death of the Chola King. Ponniyin Selvan is going to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha. The movie has Trisha Krishnan in an important role. The selfie of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha went viral and how.