is all set to make a comeback into films after a hiatus of six years. She was last seen in 's and she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. And Aishwarya couldn't thank more for making her a part of such larger-than-life project. Also Read - Upcoming new movies and web series this week: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha, Chiyaan Vikram’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and more

"I have always been fortunate to be part of larger-than-life projects, but what makes this special is that it is Mani sir's film. This movie is a labour of love and the guru is Mani Sir. It is such an enticing, intriguing and exciting film. How fortunate we are that we are a part of this magnum opus," Aishwarya was quoted as saying by IANS at an event in New Delhi. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan's BTS pictures go VIRAL, Chris Hemsworth to have a cameo in Mahesh Babu's film and more

She was all praise for the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan, from the cast to the camera persons, to everyone else, and how they have created magic together. After praising Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya sought his blessings by touching his feet on the stage. Aishwarya has previously been cast by Mani Ratnam in , Guru and . Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan I: Mani Ratnam REVEALS THIS Bollywood star is a part of the film; says 'couldn't afford' movie with Kamal Haasan

Advertisement

Aishwarya also spoke about the idea of pan-India films and how they are now accessible through different platforms and people are embracing it with open arms in all parts of the country.

In the movie, Aishwarya will reportedly be seen in a double role. She will be seen playing the role of queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi. The film's promotions sum up the thought behind the character with the words, "Vengeance has a beautiful face."

Ponniyin Selvan: I, which features an ensemble star cast of Vikram, , Trisha, , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, , Jayaram, , Rahman and R. Parthiban, is arriving in cinemas on September 30.