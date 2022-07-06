Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look as Nandini gets a thumbs up; fans say, 'Role of a lifetime' [Read Tweets]

Ponniyin Selvan makers have finally unveiled the look of as Nandini. There was a lot of excitement around her look as the central character of the story. In the picture, we can see her in a silk saree draped in the traditional style reminiscent of the times of Shakuntala with her hair falling down in cascades. The look will remind us of Paro of Devdas. The jewellery on the actress is absolutely gorgeous. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the scheming queen who is perhaps behind a huge betrayal in the story. Ponniyin Selvan is a film that traces the times of Aditya Karikalan who was a famous Chola king. Also Read - Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan, Paro in Devdas and more; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Royal avatars that prove she is the epitome of beauty

Fans are spellbound seeing how majestic and beautiful she is looking. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might not be very active on social media nor is she too much visible in public, but her aura is still very much there.

A character so mysterious that any actor would dream to play on screen !! NANDINI....the Queen of Pazhuvoor!! The Mother of all Femme Fatales!! A Queen like no other!!#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#PS1#PonniyinSelvan @MadrasTalkies_ @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/1PQpvvQzgL — Aman (@cadence99) July 6, 2022

The most important female character in #PS1 played by the most beautiful woman - Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!#AishwaryaRaiBachchan is back with the director who gave her so many memorable films ???❤️ pic.twitter.com/ygjdj0C4P9 — Muralidharan (@Muralid91151024) July 6, 2022

Man, no wonder she is called the most beautiful woman in the world. ❤️#AishwaryaRaiBachchan as Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor in #PS1. pic.twitter.com/joYi6yrdnl — Mayukh Majumdar (@mayuxkh) July 6, 2022

Presenting most venomous yet most beautiful Nandini-Queen of Pazhuvoir So glad South Indian cinema is glorifying our great Cholas dynasty based on most famous novel #PonniyinSelvan#PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th Sep #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @LycaProductions #ManiRatnam #hindu pic.twitter.com/MwuvVquWL1 — AbraamAditya Singh (@AbraamAditya) July 6, 2022

The movie is based on the novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Nandini who wants power for herself. The film also has Trisha, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayaram Ravi and others. is the filmmaker of the epic film.