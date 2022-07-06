Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look as Nandini gets a thumbs up; fans say, 'Role of a lifetime' [Read Tweets]

Ponniyin Selvan makers have finally unveiled the look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini. There was a lot of excitement around her look as the central character of the story. In the picture, we can see her in a silk saree draped in the traditional style reminiscent of the times of Shakuntala with her hair falling down in cascades. The look will remind us of Paro of Devdas. The jewellery on the actress is absolutely gorgeous. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the scheming queen who is perhaps behind a huge betrayal in the story. Ponniyin Selvan is a film that traces the times of Aditya Karikalan who was a famous Chola king. Also Read - Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan, Paro in Devdas and more; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Royal avatars that prove she is the epitome of beauty
Fans are spellbound seeing how majestic and beautiful she is looking. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might not be very active on social media nor is she too much visible in public, but her aura is still very much there. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Birthday: Check out the most energetic Bollywood star's net worth and swanky cars list—watch the video
The movie is based on the novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Nandini who wants power for herself. The film also has Trisha, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayaram Ravi and others. Mani Ratnam is the filmmaker of the epic film. Also Read - Zayed Khan has THIS to say about sister Sussanne Khan's alleged boyfriend Arslan Goni and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan
