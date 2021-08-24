After quite a few years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is working on a movie. The shoot of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is happening at a rapid pace in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. The town is known for its historical and architectural heritage making it perfect for a period drama. Of late, a look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got leaked online. We can see that she is wearing a rich silk saree in the shade of pink. She is playing the roles of Nandini and Mandakini Devi. We can see that she has traditional South Indian jewellery including the flower jadas that we see on the head. Ponniyin Selvan is Mani Ratnam's big project that has been under discussion since two to three years now. She is one of his favourite actresses. Also Read - From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Disha Patani: When Bollywood divas were caught unapologetically COPYING style of Hollywood actresses

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been shooting for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan since few weeks now. A part of the film was shot in Pondicherry with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The latter's sister was also present there. In the picture, we can see her holding what looks like a fan. An entourage of assistants and crew members surround the actress as they gear up to take a shot. The leaked pic also gives an idea about the grandeur of the movie. Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram joined the team in Orchha recently. Other actors like Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Prakash Raj are part of this schedule as well. Chiyaan Vikram plays the part of Aditya Karikalan in the film. He told a portal, "Working with Mani Ratnam is like knowing a story in bits and pieces with each passing day. It is not like going to school, but even today, it is still like learning the nuances of acting."

Ponniyin Selvan is based on a novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. The movie is about the life of Nandini who plots the downfall of the Chola dynasty. Nandini is the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, played by Sarathkumar. AR Rahman will compose the music of the film.