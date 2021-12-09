Ponniyin Selvan: AR Rahman shares a candid video of Mani Ratnam briefing him on film's music

Filmmaker 's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is said to be mounted on a mega budget. It boasts of an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, , , , , Jayaram, , Sarathkumar, and more. The film will also have music composed by music legend AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam is leaving no stone unturned to hit all the right chords. Also Read - Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and more: You'll be stumped to know how much THESE 6 most EXPENSIVE directors of Bollywood charge

Rahman has already started work on scoring music for Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on writer Kalki's classic novel of the same name. He recently shared a video clip of director Mani Ratnam giving him a briefing on the kind of music he wants for the two-part epic film that has a number of big stars.

In the clip that Rahman posted, Mani Ratnam is seen briefing, "...this big a sound that is raising, raising, raising and coming up. And as it sits, we see the emperor and Ponniyin Selvan - both of them coming. So, the next or second wave of raise comes in and it reaches big and then the third wave comes in when the crown comes. The crown is brought and about to be presented. And when it reaches a peak..."

Reports suggest that work on the preparation of the final soundtrack of the film, including the mixing of sound effects and dialogue, the recording of additional dialogue, and the addition of music is now on.

Earlier, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan had confirmed that the film’s first part PS-1 would release in Summer 2022. Later, reports suggested that since the post-production work on such an epic drama was taking more time, the film may hit the screens between July-August 2022. It is being said that the second part of Ponniyin Selvan, PS-2 is likely to be made by the end of 2022 or early 2023.