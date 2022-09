Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The Tamil movie stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha in the lead roles. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and it received a great response. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film which will be launched today at a grand event in Chennai. Ponniyin Selvan is shot in Tamil, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan, 2.0 singer Bamba Bakya passes away at 49; celebs express shock

Ponniyin Selvan has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news for the past few days. Recently, the makers revealed that , , , , and Jayant Kaikini are also a part of the film. Well, before you all start thinking about these actors having cameos in the film, let us tell you there these stars have given their voice to the trailer of the film. Check out the tweet of the makers below…

Today, the makers will launch the trailer as well as the audio. The music of Ponniyin Selvan is composed by AR Rahman and everyone is eagerly waiting for the songs of the film. and AR Rahman have always created some great music together, and the expectations from the songs of PS: 1 are also quite high.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is slated to release on 30th September 2022. The Hindi version of the film will face competition at the box office with and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha. However, this year, we have seen that many South dubbed films have performed well at the box office. Also, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the lead, the movie will attract an audience in the Hindi markets.