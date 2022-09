After a hugely appreciated trailer, songs that have hit the right notes and an extensive promotional campaign, Ponniyin Selvan is set to hit the big screen and the excitement amongst both the trade and audience is palpable. Not only does the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 1 look poised for a smash opening at the box office, but the trade also feels that the Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi starrer has all that it takes to turn into an all-time blockbuster for the Tamil film industry if the content clicks given the fantastic start as far as its advance booking goes. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected these films that then went to Priyanka Chopra, Karisma Kapoor and more

Ponniyin Selvan advance booking at the box office

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan is off to a flying start at the box office with its advance booking. Around 225 theaters in Tamil Nadu opened their booking counters for the Chiyaan Vikram, , , Karthi, starrer on Sunday, 25th September, and it seems that about 2.5 lakh tickets have already been sold for the film within a day, amounting to almost ₹4.5 crore in ticket sales. With 4 days to go till the film releases, it looks set to rake in huge numbers throught its advance if it continues along the same trajectory, which it should.