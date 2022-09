Acclaimed Director Mani Ratnam film Ponniyin Selvan part 1 boasts a dream star cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sarathkumar, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nizhalgal Ravi and Mohan Raman. A few days ago on 6th September, much of this stellar cast assembled under one huge roof for a grand audio and trailer launch of the movie, along with Director Mani Ratnam in attendance, plus superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for company, who were invited as the special guests. Needless to say, the Ponniyin Selvan event went off in spectacular fashion and now the team is focused on leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt has THIS nickname for wife Aishwarya Sharma and it’s damn cute

Ponniyin Selvan promotional campaign at historic locations

According to an entertainment news report in Indiaglitz, the PS1 team has planned an extensive, cross-country promotional tour ahead of the film's release, with Chiyaan Vikram, , , Karthi, and others first headed for the Thanjai Periya Kovil, a monument from the Chola period as Ponniyin Selvan is based on the Chola dynasty and their kingdom. Following this, it's being said that the cast will head to similar key historical locations of the Cholas in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kochi, after which regular albeit grand promotional campaigns have been planned in Mumbai and Delhi, and even abroad in Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia, where some of the actors have huge fan-followings.

Ponniyin Selvan trailer and audio launch

At the Ponniyin Selvan trailer and audio launch, Aishwarya Rai fell at Rajinikanth's feet the moment Thalaivar entered, after which she sought his blessings and hugged him. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan revealed that he, too, had wanted to make Ponniyin Selvan, but beat him to it. On the other hand, Rajini disclosed that he wanted to play the role of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar in the film, but Mani saar refused.