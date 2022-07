Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram aka Aditya Karikalan's look makes fans of the superstar emotional for THIS reason

's Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited films of the year. will be seen onscreen after a long time as Nandini. Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram is playing the role of Aditya Karikalan. This is a huge film for him. The superstar's first look is out today. Aditya Karikalan who is also known as Aditya II was a Chola prince of the 10th century. He was the eldest son of Parantaka Chola II. He was the brother of Rajaraja Chola. There is a mystery around how did Aditya Chola die. The three people whom are suspected are Rajaraja Chola, Uttama Chola and the Pandyas. Chiyaan Vikram is looking every inch imposing as the brave ruler. Take a look... Also Read - Top Gun: Maverick - Tom Cruise starrer crushes the box office record of The Dark Knight; crosses USD 1 billion mark globally

Chiyaan Vikram whose real name is Kennedy John Victor was sure that he wanted to become an actor for a long time. Like many, he too started off as a model. He once did modelling for Chola tea. In the pic, we can see him dressed like a Chola king. The shoot of Ponniyin Selvan started in Thailand in 2020. The film will come out in two parts.

It is based on the novel written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. After this, he is expected to begin work on another big budget film. The actor will also be seen in Cobra.