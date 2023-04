Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and more is going to hit the cinemas soon. Mani Ratnam has directed the two-part epic which has a huge star cast. The cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been promoting the movie across the country. While Mani Ratnam wasn't a part of the tour, he recently attended the promotional event of Ponniyin Selvan 2 held in the city of Hyderabad. The director thereupon expressed his thanks to two people who made Ponniyin Selvan possible. He says that he owes big thanks to SS Rajamouli as well. Also Read - South News Weekly RECAP: Samantha Ruth Prabhu attends Citadel world premiere, Kajal Aggarwal reveals son Kabir's face on his 1st birthday and more

Mani Ratnam says he owes big thanks to SS Rajamouli

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been grabbing headlines in entertainment news as the film starring Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more. The promotional tour of PS 2 has been going on in full swing across the country. Mani Ratnam who made a rare appearance at the Hyderabad press conference credited SS Rajamouli for making and paving the way for more such magnum opus. At first, he thanked the producer of Ponniyin Selvan, Subaskaran for making the movie possible. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram steal hearts with their stylish appearances at the launch [View Pics]

He then thanked SS Rajamouli as well. "I want to thank Rajamouli. If Baahubali was not made. And not made in two parts. Ponniyin Selvan would not have been made. So we owe him a big thanks," he adds. The filmmaker said that he have called him, met him and told him the same. He adds that since Prabhas starrer Baahubali was made in two parts, it paved the way for the making of Ponniyin Selvan as well. He adds that it gave filmmakers the confidence to make historical films. Mani Ratnam says that Rajamouli has opened the gates to exploring Indian history in films. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 Trailer Reactions: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, AR Rahman's music get love from netizens who declare it a must-watch in theatres [Read Tweets]

Watch Mani Ratnam thanking SS Rajamouli here:

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, apart from Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also not seen promoting the movie across the country. The film is releasing on 28th April in cinemas across the globe. This time the story of Karikalan will be explored as Arunmozhi Varman and Vallavaraiyan return. Nandini has invited Karikalan and it's gonna open doors to the past. A lookalike of Nandini will further pave the story.