Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is next going to be seen in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan: I. It is a historical period drama that also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R. Sarathkumar and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. After much anticipation, the fans finally got to see the first looks of the stars as the posters were released. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essays the role of Nandini in this film and she left everyone mesmerised with her royal avatar. Now her fans from Kolkata are planning something special to make this film a big hit.

If the rumours are anything to go by, a fan club of from Kolkata is planning to buy all the tickets for a theatrical show in a South Kolkata-based cinema hall. A special tribute is also being planned for the actress over the first day first show of Ponniyin Selvan I. Plans are being made to ensure that the film gets a great box office success and what better tribute can one get than this? However, there is no confirmation on any of this yet.

Ponniyin Selvan I teaser gets fans talking

Apart from the first look posters, the teaser of Ponniyin Selvan: I also hit the internet. Fans appreared to be mighty impressed with the grandeur of this war drama. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's regal avatar left many speechless. However, there were some who even commented if Mani Ratnam was trying to match the style of and RRR maker SS Rajamouli. Check out the teaser below:

Ponniyin Selvan: I is going to hit the theatres only in September. Fans surely cannot keep calm and are eager to witness this visually delightful period drama on the big screen.