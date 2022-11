Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan: I also known as PS 1 features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and more stars in pivotal roles. The film crossed Rs. 500 crores gross globally and the makers are already planning for part 2. Also Read - Upcoming new movies and series on OTT in November 2022: Breathe Into The Shadows, Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan and more

Recently, on Friday Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated the film's box office success with her co-stars. She captioned the post as, '50 days and PS 1'. She was seen posing happily with Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Vikram and Jayam Ravi. The entire cast of the film enjoyed themselves to the fullest and their reunion picture is proof of it. Fans were in love with the picture, but were seen missing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Take a look at the Ponniyin Selvan: I's reunion -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram and shared two beautiful pictures. In the first snap, the stars were seen posing for a low angle in a selfie picture, while in the other they showed their feet. She wrote in the caption, "Just a few cholas before the kulchas (a kind of flatbread) arrived. If you know you know…"

One user commented saying, 'That caption had me in stitches', while another said, 'Such a fun pic and caption'. The storyline of the film is about Chola empire and speaks about the times of Tamil emperor Raja Raja Chola.