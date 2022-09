Ponniyin Selvan I starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha is among the highly anticipated movies in the upcoming months. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the period drama made on a massive budget is already grabbing everyone's attention. The stars are doing their best to promote the movie. The trailer of the film has already left everyone mindblown and now here comes a piece of big news. At a press conference, the filmmaker made a big revelation. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan I: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and other actors' fee for Mani Ratnam's movie will leave you shell-shocked

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a part of the film, now another Bollywood name has been attached to it. We are talking about Ajay Devgn. But if you are thinking he has a role to play in the film, hold on. That's not the case. At a press conference in Mumbai, Mani Ratnam revealed that Ajay Devgn is going to be the narrator of the Hindi version of the film. At the event, the filmmaker thanked the cast and crew of the film for bringing his imagination to life. He further stated that he has two more people to thank. He named and Ajay Devgn. Mani Ratnam was quoted saying, "I have two more people thank. They are from the Hindi film industry. One is Anil Kapoor. It was his voice in the trailer. And the other is Ajay Devgn. It will be his voice in the film."

Mani Ratnam also revealed that he was planning to make this film with Kamal Haasan. The ideation of Ponniyin Selvan had started a long time ago. He recalled the days and stated that MG Ramachandran wanted to make this film. They had locked on Kamal Haasan as the hero but at that time nothing materialised. He further also added that he they could not afford to make this film back then with Kamal Haasan as the lead. Ponniyin Selvan I starring Chiyaan Vikram, , , , and Trisha releases on September 30.