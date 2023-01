Ponniyin Selvan II actress Aishwarya Lekshmi who was last seen in ’s Ponniyin Selvan I seems to be dating actor Arjun Das. The Gatta Kusthi actress left her fans surprised as she shared a cute romantic picture with Arjun Das on social media. Their picture of the lovebirds went viral on the internet and fans wondered if they are dating. She captioned the picture with one simple heart emoji. In the picture, Aishwarya and Arjun looked at the camera and smiled as they posed for the picture. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan II, Thunivu and more: Big budget South Indian movies releasing in first half of New Year 2023 that can give nightmares to Bollywood

On the work front, Aishwarya started her career as a model and began her acting career in 2017. She did 9 films last year including Ponniyin Selvan 1, Gatta Kusthi, Ammu, Gargi and Archana and more, and received a lot of praise from the audience. While Arjun was a banker in Dubai and later decided to follow his heart and took up acting. He did exceptional performances in Vijay's Master and 's Kaithi. Both, Aishwarya and Arjun have a tight schdeule in 2023. Arjun will make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. He is even working in an Malayalam film and Aishwarya has King of Kotha with and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2.