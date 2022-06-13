The first part of director 's much-awaited historical extravaganza Ponniyin Selvan is to hit screens on September 30 this year. The film will feature a host of top stars including actors Vikram, , Trisha, , , Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, , Jayaram, Prabhu and . Now, reports have been doing the rounds that 's wife Shalini will be making a comeback after 21 years with a cameo in the film. The Valimai star's publicist has now cleared the air. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding deets, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to get 2 sequels and more

According to India Glitz, Ajith's publicist said, "Shalini Ajithkumar playing a cameo role in Ponni's Selvan movie is not even one per cent true." For the uninitiated, Shalini fell in love with Ajith Kumar on the sets of Amarkkalam. They got married in 2000 and since then Shalini has stayed away from the film industry. Her last film was Priyatha Varam Vendu also starring Prashant. It was released in 2001.

Meanwhile, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan recently raised the anticipation level among fans after they dropped first poster looks of their ensemble cast. The film is based on the classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by eminent writer Kalki. Dubbed by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the movie is said to be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The story of Ponniyin Selvan revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan. It will be told in two parts.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by . National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.