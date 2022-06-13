Ponniyin Selvan: Is Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini making a comeback with a cameo in Mani Ratnam film? Valimai star's publicist responds

Reports have been doing the rounds that Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini will be making a comeback after 21 years with a cameo in the first part of director Mani Ratnam's much-awaited historical extravaganza Ponniyin Selvan. The Valimai star's publicist has responded.