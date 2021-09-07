It looks like there's no end to filmmaker 's misery which is unfortunately coming at the cost of frequent leakages from the sets of his dream project Ponniyin Selvan. A few days ago, 's sari-clad look from the set got leaked and was being widely circulated on social media platforms. And now and Karthi Sivakumar's song clip has surfaced on the internet for everyone to consume. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most awkward moments caught on camera

The video clip shows Trisha and Karthi dressed in ancient tribal costumes. Going by the visuals, it looked as if the actors were performing a puja in the song. Mani Ratnam is upet with the fact that despite tight security and a disciplined team, some miscreant somehow managed to leak the footage on the internet. Also Read - Throwback to when Russell Peters called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘the biggest example of bad acting’

Meanwhile, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has called for an inquiry into the reported death of a horse here allegedly while shooting for the Tamil feature film Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is being helmed by ace film-director Mani Ratnam and incident reportedly happened at a shooting on a private piece of land near a film studio in Hyderabad. Also Read - Trouble for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan mounts after demands of actress Trisha's ARREST - read deets

According to the FIR filed on August 18, the incident allegedly happened on August 11. It notes that the AWBI had given pre-shoot permission to the makers of the movie to use 80 horses in Ponniyin Selvan. The horse owner is reported to have allowed producers of the film to keep using horses that were tired and dehydrated.

PETA India is also offering a reward of Rs 25,000 for a video or photograph of the incident in which the horse died, which may lead to the culprits' arrests.

