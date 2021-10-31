Fans are eagerly waiting to see in Ponniyin Selvan. Directed by , it is one of most awaited Pan India films. Now, tomorrow is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday and on the special occasion, the makers might release something special for fans. We have a strong feeling it will be Aishwarya’s look from the film. Also Read - Ahead of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday, check out her 5 doppelgangers who took the internet by storm

The film also stars Chiyaan Vikram, , and . Even for the Diwali, the makers are planning to release something special for fans. So exciting times are definitely ahead. Also Read - From Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor: 7 actresses who were in a live-in relationship before getting married

On the personal front for Aishwarya, recently hubby came back home from Delhi to celebrate Karwa Chauth. A happy wrote a note on his blog which read, "A day with the family for Karva Chauth .. the day the wives pray for the longevity and good wishes for the husbands .. fasting the entire day ..pooja in the day and in the evening .. dressed up for the occasion and then the scramble to see the Moon .. through the sieve, light a diya, say a prayer, pour some ganga jal towards the Moon .. throw the the diya over the shoulder with the back to the Moon .. and have the first bite from the hands of the husband and drink the first glass of water for the day .. .. the Moon unlike other years , was bright and appeared on the balcony horizon well before time .. on some occasions it has been covered with cloud and can be seen only later into the night .. a longer wait for the ladies .. but the Moon was generous tonight." Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about love at first sight, frivolous relationships and fly-by-night-affair

It further read, "And the evening was given a surprise by the Son, Abhishek, who was shooting in Delhi for ‘Breathe’ , but without warning suddenly landed up at home .. and a roar of surprise and wonder in the family , who were just not expecting this .. So the family was complete at the festive time .. and the dining table banter was filled with laughter and delightful special food."