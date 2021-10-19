Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam’s major Diwali surprise for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan’s fans

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited Pan India films. The historical drama directed by maverick filmmaker has completed shoot and is in post-production stage. The film’s star casts have started dubbing for the film and while fans have been waiting for more updates around the film, it seems like Mani Ratnam has just decided to grant their wish. The makers are planning to release a dhamakedaar surprise for fans on the occasion of Diwali. It is reported that the making video of the , Chiyaan Vikram, , , starrer Ponniyin Selvan will hit screens on Diwali. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya dancing to Ghoomar in throwback video will charge you up on a dull Monday - watch here

AR Rahman, who is composing music for the film has finished working on Ponniyin Selvan background score and we may get to hear hints of the same and also get confirmed updates about the making video release anytime now. The film will have Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions with most characters dubbing for all three languages in their own voices. However, a leading lady from South will be dubbing for Aishwarya's in Tamil and Telugu.

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is one of the biggest films in the history of Tamil cinema and it is one of the most extravagant and ambitious projects of the filmmaker. He was therefore also upset when few clips and pictures from the sets of the film were leaked online a few months ago. Mani Ratnam had taken strict action post that and issued diktat's to the team. While the makers haven't locked the release date as yet, Ponniyin Selvan is set to hit theatres in the summer of 2022. The date will get locked once the makers have finished 70 per cent of the post production work for the magnum opus.