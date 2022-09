Multiple award-winning Director Mani Ratnam movie Ponniyin Selvan part 1 is headlined by a star cast to die for, including Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sarathkumar, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nizhalgal Ravi and Mohan Raman. A little under 2 weeks ago, much of this dream cast gathered together for a grand launch of the film's trailer and music, along with director Mani Ratnam plus superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth as special guests in attendance. Suffice it to say that the Ponniyin Selvan launch took place in splendid fashion. Also Read - Top South News Weekly Rewind: Ponniyin Selvan historical promotional campaign, Vijay's new movie after Thalapathy 67 and more

Rekha, not Aishwarya Rai was first choice for Ponniyin Selvan

The Ponniyin Selvan promotional campaign is now in full swing with both the cast and filmmaker as the team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film is creating awareness far and wide. Naturally, along with the promotional campaigns across multiple cities, media interactions are also happening thick and fast. During one of these interactions, Mani Ratnam opened up about how Rekha was his first choice to play Nandini, queen of Pazhuvoor, when he had first tried mounting the epic project back in 1994. In fact, he also admitted to not having any other actress in mind till he finally decided to revisit the story in the recent past. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha and more to promote the film at THESE iconic historical locations across the country

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lyca_productions)

Ponniyin Selvan promotional campaign at historic locations

According to an entertainment news report in Indiaglitz, the PS1 team has planned an extensive, cross-country promotional tour ahead of the film's release, with Chiyaan Vikram, , , Karthi, and others headed to key locations connected to the Chola dynasty and their kingdom in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kochi, after which regular albeit grand promotional campaigns have been planned in Mumbai and Delhi, and even abroad in Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia, where some of the actors have huge fan-followings. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna-Thalapathy Vijay viral picture from Varisu sets; Ponniyin Selvan OTT rights sold for a whopping amount and more