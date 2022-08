Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been the most beautiful woman in the world, quite literally, having had her first claim-to-fame as Miss World. Later, she enchanted moviegoers for over a decade with her alluring screen avatars. Post marriage, Aishwarya Rai's onscreen roles became few and far between, but she's ready to make a huge big0screen comeback with Director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, the same filmmaker who had launched her in movie with Iruvar all those years ago. The actress' first look from Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is already out, and has wowed viewers with how captivating she appears in it. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his equation with Karan Johar, Ponniyin Selvan’s new single Chola Chola impresses fans and more

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan BTS photo from Ponniyin Selvan sets

Earlier, Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies took to Twitter to release Aishwarya's poster. "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the queen of Pazhuvoor," the caption read. The star reportedly has a dual role as Nandini and Mandakini Devi. Aishwarya Rai fans couldn't stop heaping praise on her look after the poster dropped. Well, if you were blown away by how striking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan still looks on screen in her first look as Nandini, the queen of Pazhuvoor, from Director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan, then wait till you see her in this BTS pic shared by one of her fan clubs on Instagram. Check it out below:

Ponniyin Selvan cast

The film stars a stellar pan-India cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, , , , Sarathkumar, , Nizhalgal Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Mohan Raman. So, when should we expect Ponniyin Selvan part 1. The first part is arriving in theatres on 30th September and reports claim that a year-end release is on the cards for Ponniyin Selvan Part 2, the sequel.