Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 trailer is out. This part will focus on how Aditya Karaikalan got betrayed. The trailer launch happened in Chennai. We had the whole star cast in attendance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi and everyone was there. This part of the trailer is full of action. Many fans are expecting is the drama. They want makers to focus on the love story of Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Aditya Karaikalan (Chiyaan Vikram). The BGM and title at the end with the music has also got a rousing response. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and others take the story forward with the former stealing the show

Massive trailer ❤✨

Each and every character arc??

Grandeur Visual as like 1st part ?#PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2 pic.twitter.com/geyAixfzF7 — Sárõ (@Saro_bala_) March 29, 2023

#PS2Trailer !! Trailer Cuts not upto the mark.? But even the excitement to see it on the Big screen ? ?#PonniyinSelvan2 | #PS2 pic.twitter.com/jogVTmoZz0 — ????????? ? (@rishi__kesh_) March 29, 2023

The whole film was shot at one go. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is going to release on April 2023. There are a lot of expectations from the movie. The first one made over Rs 500 crores worldwide. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2: Runtime of the Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer to become a drawback for the film?