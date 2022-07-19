The cases of Coronavirus are on the rise again. Many celebrities are also falling sick. Among the latest celebrity to fall ill is Oscar-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam. He is gearing up for the release of his magnum-opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part I. The teaser launch of the film was recently held. 10 days after the event, it has been reported that Mani Ratnam has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai. Reportedly, he is showing COVID-19 symptoms and hence he had to be rushed to the hospital to be in isolation. A report in news18.com has a source saying, "He has been hospitalised to isolate himself as he has parents who are aged above 90." Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Neetu Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan: The REAL equation shared by these Saas-Bahu Jodis will leave you surprised

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most ambitious projects of . It stars biggies like Vikram, Jayam Ravi, , Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R. Sarathkumar and Sobhita Dhulipala. Bollywood diva is once again collaborating with Mani Ratnam after Guru for this film. The teaser has left everyone in awe. The grandeur of the period drama has got everyone talking about the period drama. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Before Sara Ali Khan, here’s how Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reacted to questions about their exes

Check out the teaser below: Also Read - Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur, Mahira Sharma and more actresses who were TROLLED and body-shamed for their body types

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Mani Ratnam gets court notice:

After the teaser release of Ponniyin Selvan: Part I, Mani Ratnam and actor Vikram got a court notice. A lawyer sent them a notice alleging that the history of Cholas was misinterpreted in the film. As per the reports, the notice sent by lawyer Selvam from Korukkupetta of Chennai stated that that the historical details were concealed in Ponniyin Selvan. The Cholas don’t have ‘Naamam’ (a vertical traditional mark applied on the forehead) but in the teaser, actor Vikram was seen with one. The makers are yet to respond to the controversy. Actor Vikram too was recently hospitalised after complaining of chest pain.