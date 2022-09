Chiyaan Vikram is among the biggest names down South. The actor is now gearing up for the mega-budget Ponniyin Selvan: Part I. The promotions have already kick-started. He plays the role of Aditya Karikalan in the film helmed by Mani Ratnam. But in between his packed schedule, Chiyaan Vikram made time to attend the wedding of his housekeeping staff's son. As per the reports, this housekeeping staff has been working for the actor for more than 40 years. The pictures from the event have gone viral on social media. Also Read - Liger's Vijay Deverakonda to Saaho's Prabhas: These South superstars FAILED to create an impact in Bollywood

Chiyaan Vikram wins hearts by attending this wedding

In the pictures available on Twitter, one can see the actor dressed in a silk white shirt along with a white veshti with a golden border. Since he is sporting long hair these days, the actor put a hairband to keep them in place. He greeted everyone at the wedding and even blessed the newlywed couple. Going by the pictures, it seems he also took part in the wedding rituals. The bright smile on his face added to his charm.

.@chiyaan today attended the wedding of Deepak with Varshini and blessed the young couple. Deepak is the son of Mary, a member of the housekeeping section of #ChiyaanVikram's home for over 40 years. pic.twitter.com/75MSKiPqpN — Praveen Music Soul (@Chiyanpraveen91) September 12, 2022

All about Ponniyin Selvan I

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan I, the film also stars , , Trisha, Shobhita Dhulipala, , and many more. It is one of the most ambitious projects of Mani Ratnam reportedly made on the massive budget of Rs 500 crore plus. It is set to release on September 30, 2022. The trailer of the film has already left all the fans super excited. We all are now waiting to watch this period drama on the big screen.