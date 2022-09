Ace filmmaker launched the trailer and audio of his highly anticipated magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan at a star studded event in Chennai on Tuesday. It was attended by India's walking legends and along with the film's cast including , Vikram, , Naaser, Parthiban among others. During the launch, Rajinikanth revealed that he was keen to star in the film but Mani Ratnam declined his request. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan falls at Rajinikanth's feet, Trisha star-struck by Rajini-Kamal Haasan and more HIGHLIGHTS [View Pics]

Rajinikanth said that he had asked Mani Ratnam to give the character of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar adding that he will do a special appearance. However, Mani Ratnam said that Rajini fans wouldn't have accepted Thalaivar in the role and they would have bashed the filmmaker for this. "Anyone else would have agreed, but Mani didn't. That's Mani Ratnam," Rajini added. The film stars as Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar.

The star also revealed that when he read the story of Ponniyin Selvan, he had imagined Kamal as Arulmozhivarman, as Kundavai, Vijaykanth as Aditya Karikalan and as Pazhuvettaraiyar. The film stars Trisha as Kundavai, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan and as Arulmozhivarman.

The trailer of Ponniyin Selvan has managed to keep the fans intrigued with his grandeur, dramatic costumes, long shot battlefield, intense characters and larger-than-life scenes. The cast has also left a mark on the audience. It now remains to be seen how the story of the Chola Kingdom will unfold in theatres and connect with the audience.