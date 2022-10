The Tamil release this week, Ponniyin Selvan, is making hay at the box office by the dozen. The Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan 1 took the second best opening of all time for a Tamil movie worldwide, besides also being the third highest this year in Tamil Nadu. From there, the Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi starrer had one of the strongest holds ever for a South movie that took a gargantuan opening, after which it did the unthinkable by showing a bit of growth on day 3, Sunday. However, it may find it tough going from Wednesday, 5th October, onward, on account of three big South movies arriving in theatres as big Dussehra releases. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Trisha as Kundavai and more strong female characters that stand out in the Mani Ratnam film

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 3 in Tamil Nadu

The Mani Ratnam directed PS1 is doing what other Tamil films like Beast and Valimai, which opened better than it this year in Tamil Nadu, couldn't do. After holding magnificent ally on day 2 with a ₹22 crore gross in Tamil Nadu, day 3 was even better with ₹24 crore gross. The Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi starrer has also crossed over ₹100 crore gross in India when taking figures from other languages into account, and is now all set for a fantastic week 1.