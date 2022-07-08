The much-awaited teaser of Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan is all set to be launched today in the next few hours. And here’s a sad news for all the Chiyaan Vikram fans. Reportedly, the actor was admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Chennai on Thursday. While some reports suggest that he suffered a cardiac arrest, some reports claim that he had a high fever and that’s why he was admitted to the hospital. Fans of the actor are praying for his speedy recovery. Also Read - Ishqbaaaz actress Mreenal Deshraj aka Jhanvi Oberoi ties the knot with Ashim Matthan in a secret ceremony

South trade analyst, Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Actor #ChiyaanVikram is admitted in a Chennai hospital due to high fever.. His fever has reduced now.. Wishing him a speedy and complete recovery.."

Actor #ChiyaanVikram is admitted in a Chennai hospital due to high fever.. His fever has reduced now.. Wishing him a speedy and complete recovery.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 8, 2022

A fan tweeted, "Get well soon #ChiyaanVikram sir...All our prayers are with you sir." Check out the tweets of the fans below…

Get Well soon #ChiyaanVikram sir ?? We are Pray For Your Recovery ?.. pic.twitter.com/Na9DoMEWzc — ×͜×Ꮶᴀʀᴛʜɪᴋᴬᶠᶜ࿐ (@Itz_Karthik_AFC) July 8, 2022

Get Well Soon Sir ?#ChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/jFpw6kXo8r — என்றும் தலைவர் ரசிகன் 19:29 (@Rajini12Dhoni7) July 8, 2022

Wishing #ChiyaanVikram a speedy recovery! Get well soon Dear sir ?? pic.twitter.com/0MykmSl4Cu — ꜱᴜʀɪʏᴀ ꜰᴀɴꜱ ᴍᴇᴍʙᴇʀꜱ ™ (@SuriyaFCMembers) July 8, 2022

Get well soon #ChiyaanVikram sir ❤️...All our prayers are with you sir ? pic.twitter.com/3K9bVMutCx — ??Thala_Kailash?? (@KailashPetta) July 8, 2022

Reportedly, to launch the teaser of Ponniyin Selvan, the makers have planned an event at the Chennai trade centre. It is said that will be attending the event with the cast of the film. We wonder whether Vikram’s hospitalisation will affect the teaser launch. Let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, fans of Chiyaan Vikram have been excitedly waiting to watch him on the big screen in Ponniyin Selvan in which he will be seen playing the role of Aditya Karikalan. The movie is slated to release on 30th September 2022.