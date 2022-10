’s Ponniyin Selvan has been receiving an amazing response at the box office. The movie starring Chiyan Vikram, , , Trisha, and is loved by one and all, and the performances of the actors are clearly the highlight of the film. had attended a pre-release event of the film to support the team, and now, Jayam Ravi has revealed what the superstar feels about Ponniyin Selavn and his performance. He took to Twitter to share his experience of meeting Rajinikanth. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Why Rajinikanth, Kamala Haasan, Vijay and other Tamil film industry biggies are silent on Mani Ratnam film's huge success? Here's what we know

Jayam Ravi tweeted, "That 1 minute conversation made my day, my year and added a whole new meaning to my career. Thank you Thalaiva for your kind words & childlike enthusiasm. I'm overwhelmed, humbled & blessed to know you loved the movie & my performance @rajinikanth sir."

