Thalapathy Vijay's 67th film is not yet officially announced, but there have been multiple reports doing the rounds about it. Reportedly, Thalapathy 67 will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it will go on the floors later this year. There have been also been reports about the female lead, and it is said that Ponniyin Selvan star will be seen opposite Vijay in the film. Trisha and Vijay have earlier starred together in movies like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and , and their fans have been excited to watch them on the big screen together again.

Recently, during an interview with Galatta, when Trisha was asked about an update on Thalapathy 67, she just smiled and said that this interview is about Ponniyin Selvan and they should talk about it. However, Trisha's gesture makes fans feel that she actually confirmed that she is a part of the film.

Check out the viral video of Trisha Krishnan reacting to reports of starring in Thalapathy 67…

Well, Trisha and Vijay’s jodi was loved by the audience, and how can we forget the famous track Appadi Podu from the film Ghilli? If the reports of Trisha starring in Thalapathy 67 turn out to be true, it will surely be interesting to see the hit jodi back on the big screen.

Trisha is currently busy with the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 which is slated to release on 30th September 2022. The movie, which is directed by , also stars Chiyaan Vikram, , and . Apart from Ponniyin Selvan, Trisha will be seen in Sathuranga Vettai 2, Ram: Part 1, and The Road.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay, the actor will next be seen in Varisu which is slated to release in January 2023.