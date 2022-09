Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is right now in Chennai as she is all set for her south film Ponniyin Selvan and the trailer has left the audience spellbound, while the glimpse of the actress as Nandini is making her fans swoon over her for all right reason. While the trailer has been receiving a fantabulous response, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s this video from the trailer launch of the film is going viral. Fans cannot stop raving at Aishwarya for her gesture towards Mani Ratnam. Ash shares a great camaraderie with the ace filmmaker and has even worked with him in a few films and one of them is Guru which starred her hubby and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 trailer: With just a few scenes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show; fans can't get over her stunning beauty [View Tweets]

Aishwarya who happily greeted her fans at the launch went running to Mani Ratnam after she saw him at the trailer launch. The video speaks volumes about their bond. Aishwarya is no less than an enthusiastic kid in the video and her fans are extremely happy to see this side of their actress.

Another video of Aishwarya Rai touching Rajinikanth's feet while she meet him at the the Ponniyin Selvan 1 trailer launch too won heats. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan badly trolled for her appearance at Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch; netizens say, ’She looks horrible; botox ke natije’

Advertisement