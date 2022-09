is currently gearing up for the release of 's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Apart from Trisha, the movie stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, , and in lead roles. In a new interview, Trisha revealed that she and Aishwarya got scoldings from Mani Ratnam on the sets and the reason is hilarious. Also Read - From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor: 10 celebs whom Kareena Kapoor Khan has never shared screen space with

Talking about her experience of working with Aishwarya, Trisha couldn't stop showering praises on the former Miss World. She finds Aishwarya really beautiful and revealed that they were required to behave like arch rivals to be in sync with their respective characters.

However, Trisha and Aishwarya got along with each other so well that they couldn't stop talking with each other. Their friendly vibe irked Mani Ratnam who then at times scolded the two actresses since they were not supposed to like each other in the film. He told them, "Listen, you guys are taking too much, stop talking, I can't have this camaraderie for my scene."

Trisha added that Aishwarya is beautiful inside and out, she is very warm and hardworking across all the actors she was worked with. She said that Aishwarya spoke to her chaste Tamil like how it has to be spoken. Revealing Aishwarya's routine, Trisha said that the actress would get up at 2 am and get ready with the team. Trisha felt very honoured to share screen space with her.

In Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya plays the role of Queen Nandini while Trisha will be seen as princess Kundavai in the film, which is based on the classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by eminent writer Kalki. It will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.